Lights, cameras, action! The best filming locations in Scotland

We take a look at some of the best filming locations Scotland has to offer. Watch the first episode of BrightWolf’s Big Five, which uncovers the county’s hidden gems.

With its stunning landscapes and diverse city centres, it’s easy to see why Scotland has featured as the background to many blockbusters films and TV shows.

From Harry Potter and James Bond, to the smash hit Outlander, over the years Scotland has become a top filming destination.

Helping us take a look at the best Scottish filming locations is production company BrightWolf Films who have created a new series called the Big Five.

The web series takes viewers on a journey through the picturesque landscapes and vibrant locations that Scotland has to offer, while sharing some local knowledge.

Each episode offers insights into Scotland as a filming destination and highlights the best places to visit for anyone with an interest in Scotland.

In its first episode, they explore the historic charm of Edinburgh, revealing five treasures within the city.

And it’s no surprise that Auld Reekie is a firm favourite for movie makers, with the capital starring in Avengers, Outlaw King, and Eurovision Song Contest, to name a few.

From Edinburgh’s New Town, the medieval majesty of Craigmillar Castle, Croft-An-Righ Lane beside Arthur’s Seat, Dean Village, and Bakehouse Close just off the Royal Mile, many of the locations have been used recently in Outlander and Good Omens 2.

‘Our objective was clear – to extend a helping hand to fellow producers, providing a glimpse into the cinematic opportunities that Scotland offers,’ said producer and director Magnus Wake.

‘We believe that by showcasing these distinctive locations and sharing personal experiences, we can create a valuable resource.

‘Our recent collaboration with an agency and production company from Paris underscored the importance of local insights.

‘Scotland boasts a wealth of filmmaking assets, including a skilled workforce, awe-inspiring landscapes, and robust infrastructure.

‘The BrightWolf Big Five aspires to make these resources more accessible to the global filmmaking community.’

Later in the series we journey through the bustling streets of Glasgow and the breathtaking landscapes of Scotland’s Borders and Highlands.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.