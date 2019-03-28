US viewers go ‘bananas’ for Scotland

US television viewers are going ‘bananas’ for Scotland in the latest episode of a hit lifestyle programme.

VisitScotland teamed up with NBC’s 1st Look to shine a spotlight on a replica medieval fort, Scotland’s oldest tailor and V&A Dundee.

It shoes the US audience some of the best of Scotland’s food and drink, culture and attractions – reaching millions viewers over the weekend of its broadcast.

It is the third time the national tourism organisation has worked with WNBC, the flagship station for network NBC, following programmes featuring Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

1st Look is a popular lifestyle magazine show, fronted by Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, which broadcasts across America immediately after late-night television variety show, Saturday Night Live.

Last month, Devenanzio toured the country from the Scottish Borders to Dundee, meeting innovative Scots who have helped shape the visitor experience, for the episode entitled Scotland is Now, named after the global campaign launched in 2018.

Scotland is Now builds on the nation’s acknowledged strengths as a land of unrivalled history, breath-taking scenery and warm welcomes, but shines a light on lesser-known qualities: a pioneering, dynamic and progressive nation taking the lead on key global challenges.

Devenanzio spoke to Vixy Rae, Creative Director of Scotland’s oldest bespoke tailor, Stewart Christie & Co; took lessons in medieval combat with Charlie Allan, Chief Executive of the Clanranald Trust for Scotland at DunCarron Medieval Village; learned about Scotland’s national drink at The Borders Distillery; and toured V&A Dundee.

Other highlights include learning about Scotland’s produce with The Brand Family at East Fortune Farm and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin and taking golfing lessons with Scottish professional golfer Rachael McQueen on the Old Course at St Andrews Links.

Filming for the episode was the first-time host Devenanzio had been to Scotland – and he was immediately impressed.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, host of 1st Look, said: ‘I think when people envision Scotland, their first thoughts are about the lush landscapes, the highlands, the beautiful lochs, the coastline, as well as the whisky, the tweed, the medieval castles. And then you get here you realise that not only have all your fantasies come true, but all of your expectations are exceeded.

‘Scotland is a progressively modern country and it’s reflected in its world-class cuisine, its devotion to clean and sustainable living, technology, and design. Where else can you have your golf swing technologically analysed on the oldest course on the planet, be on the beautiful beaches catching the wind while land-yachting for lunch, and in modern museum housed within an architectural masterpiece all within the span of a day, literally.

‘There’s a proud past in Scotland and you can feel it in every conversation, but even more so the warm and welcoming Scots are ever-progressing forward, it’s incredible to see.’

Gwen Raez, senior marketing manager at VisitScotland, said: ‘At VisitScotland, we’re passionate about sharing our love of Scotland and inspiring people to discover all that Scotland has to offer. This is the third time we have partnered with WNBC to showcase a new aspect of Scotland to our American friends, and we enjoyed selecting experiences that would surprise and delight presenter Johnny Bananas.

‘Johnny immediately connected with all of our contributors to learn their individual stories, and as always, the skilled crew filmed Scotland beautifully. Johnny will be coming back to holiday in Scotland, and we hope this programme inspires many more visitors from the US follow his lead and visit Scotland now.’

For more on 1st Look and to view the full episode go to: 1stlooktv.com