Have your say on the greatest Still Game episode

As iconic comedy Still Game nears its much-anticipated finale next week with its ninth series, fans of the show are being asked to vote for their favourite episode.

Scotland’s favourite evergreen pensioners, Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade, have held a special place in viewers hearts alongside their Craiglang pals Isa, Navid, Tam, Winston and Boabby.

Having started life as a theatre show before moving to radio, becoming a TV sketch and then a sitcom in 2002, over the years, fans have laughed along with the friends as they embraced the spirit of growing old disgracefully. Writers, creators and stars of the show, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill announced in 2018 that the ninth series of Still Game would be the last with plans to put the characters into comedy retirement.

Ten of the most-watched episodes from series 1-8 of Still Game (2002-2018) have been selected and viewers can vote for their number one.

The episode which tops the poll will be announced on The Nine on Thursday 28 March and will be screened the following evening on Friday 29 March at 10.30pm on the BBC Scotland TV channel.

Voting opens on Wednesday 20 March at 10am and closes a week later on 27 March at 5pm.

Still Game episodes in the running are:

1. AFF

Victor feigns illness to get some long distance sympathy, but may come to regret crying wolf. Meanwhile the future looks bleak for Winston’s foot. (Series 3)

2. DOACTERS

Yankee happy pills are proving more of a temptation to Jack and Victor after they bump into their old pal Stuart. (Series 2)

3. DRAMA

Life in Craiglang is getting Jack and Victor down, until they discover an endless supply of free whisky. Winston runs into an old enemy at the bookies. (Series 5)

4. DUG

Victor wins a dog in a pub competition. And Jack feels blue after watching a video of his family in Canada. (Series 2)

5. GRIM UP NORTH

A creepy new undertaker moves into Craiglang. As Isa spreads gossip he’s the grim reaper, the residents become spooked – but what is he really up to? (Series 8)

6. HOT SEAT

Craiglang is in the grip of a hot spell. Jack and Victor have found the perfect place to relax in the park on the ultimate bench, but unfortunately Tam and Winston have the same idea. Isa receives news about her ex-husband Harry that changes her life. (Series 6)

7. HYPER

Navid’s business is suffering at the hands of corporate giant Hyperdales as his regular customers’ loyalty is put to the test. Tam is going through some bizarre changes. (Series 6)

8. JOB

Charity begins at home as Jack and Victor offer a helping hand to Methadone Mick. A parking fine from the past comes back to haunt Winston, and Boabby’s award glory goes awry. (Series 7)

9. WADDIN

When Jack and Victor aren’t invited to the wedding of the year, they decide to do something about it. Meanwhile Winston has his own plan to get an invite. (Series 1)

10. WHO’S THE DADDY?

It’s three men and a baby all over again, except the baby is a grown man wanting to knock down the Clansman, and the three men are Jack, Victor and Winston. (Series 4)

Tony Nellany, channel manager, BBC Scotland, said: ‘From devil dugs to creepy undertakers, Scotland’s favourite pensioners have had many an exciting adventure over their 17 years on TV.

‘As Still Game nears its much-anticipated finale we invite the audience to be part of the send-off and vote for their favourite episode from the most watched shortlist. Jack, Victor and the Craiglang gang might be going into comedy retirement but their legacy lives on.’

Votes can be cast at bbc.co.uk/stillgame.