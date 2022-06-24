SCOTTISH actress Rose Leslie has today joined WaterAid’s climate fight at the Glastonbury music festival.

The Game of Thrones star was joined by her husband, Kit Harington, and comedian John Bishop in supporting the charity’s campaign.

“Across the world, one in ten people do not have clean water while one in five lack access to a decent toilet, affecting people’s health, education and dignity,” explained the charity.

“The climate crisis is making life harder for those already struggling to access these essentials, with rising sea levels and floods destroying facilities and contaminating unprotected water supplies globally, while droughts dry up wells and springs.”

WaterAid has been a partner at Glastonbury since 1994, supporting the festival’s services and highlighting the charity’s work to provide clean water and sanitation to the 771 million people living without clean water and the 1.7 billion with nowhere safe to go to the toilet.

This year, there are a record 700 WaterAid volunteers at the music festival, providing water, collecting rubbish for recycling, and cleaning the toilets.

Read more television news on Scottish Field’s film and TV pages.

Plus, don’t miss an insight into TV star Patrick Grant’s credo in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.