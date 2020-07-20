Female film goes live tonight

A FILM about women’s lives in 20th century Scotland will be available online from tonight.

The National Library of Scotland’s Her Century show will begin broadcasting at 5pm today on its Youtube channel.

The film toured around cinemas during the run-up to lockdown and was due to be shown at the library in Edinburgh this summer.

Instead, the movie will now be available to watch online for two months.

Emily Munro, who curated the film using clips from the library’s archive, said: “The films selected for this programme are as wide-ranging as their subject matter.

“They include educational and promotional material, amateur footage and propaganda.

“The women represented here include crofters, campaigners, factory workers, psychologists, mothers, pilots and educators.

“Seen together, they show great variation in women’s roles over time.”

Viewers will also be able to ask Munro questions during tonight’s screening using the live chat feature on Youtube.

Munro added: “The last century was a time of rapid social change in which ‘a woman’s place’ was contested and redefined.

“I wanted to steer away from the ‘monumental’ moments of suffrage and the two world wars, drawing instead on the variety of ways in which ordinary women and girls have been represented on film, as scholars, workers, mothers and friends.”

