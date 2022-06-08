PROGRAMMES about female bagpipers, French rugby, and sustainable fashion will be pitching for commissions at this week’s Celtic Media Festival.

Seven directors and independent production companies are competing at the international pitching forum for a £10,00 prize.

They are hoping to follow in the footsteps of documentary series Tide, which has been one of the competition’s biggest success stories and has spawned a second series, Rain.

Festival director Catriona Logan said: “We are very happy to be bringing back the international pitching forum for its fifth year, with an incredible £10,000 development fund prize up for grabs.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for producers to pitch their ideas to influential global decision makers in person.

“This prize is unique and we are so excited to see what the pitches are.”

Among the seven contenders, Maureen MacLeod – a producer and director at Sgeul Media – is pitching a documentary about female bagpipers called “Playing to her own tune”.

Veteran rugby pundit and author Peter Bills is teaming up with producer and director Darina Clancy from Cormorant Films for “Le tour du coq – a journey into the heart of French rugby” ahead of France hosting next year’s rugby world cup.

Fíbín Media’s Maeve Keane is pitching “reNEW Fashion” about sustainable fashion.

The festival, which is being hosted at Quimper in Brittany – concludes tomorrow.

