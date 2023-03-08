A SLIMMED-DOWN version of the Edinburgh International Film Festival will return this August.

The future of the festival was thrown into question last October when the Centre for the Moving Image, the charity that ran the festival, fell into administration.

Now, the movie festival will return for a week this summer as part of the wider Edinburgh International Festival.

Government agency Screen Scotland is continuing to fund the film festival, with organisers aiming to return to a stand-alone format next year.

Kate Taylor, programme director at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: “Attending first as audience member, then as film worker, my experience of Edinburgh International Film Festival has always been of a place that sparks inspiring conversations about film, and over the past few months it has been nourishing to hear the stories of many people – filmmakers, audience and industry who hold this festival dear.

“I’m excited to deliver the ideas that the team and I have been working on over the past few months and be a custodian for this year’s programme, ensuring the flame of EIFF burns bright, and I can’t wait to welcome audiences to enjoy the curated selection of films we’ll be presenting in August.”

The programme for the festival will be launched in June.

