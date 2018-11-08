Edinburgh Gin toasted by a galaxy of stars

Edinburgh Gin has celebrated its debut as the Official Spirit of the 2018 British Academy Scotland Awards.

The star-studded event – considered the most prestigious date in the film and television calendar – is a celebration of Scottish talent and outstanding creative contribution.

The red carpet was host to a show-stopping guest list of Hollywood talent, including Alan Cumming, Karen Gillan and Rupert Everett, as well as big names from the small screen such as Dawn O’Porter, Edith Bowman and Iain Stirling.

Throughout the evening, Edinburgh Gin treated guests to specially created bespoke cocktails – using the award-winning Edinburgh Gin Classic.

In recognition of guests’ achievements and creative contributions, Edinburgh Gin also created a series of personalised gin experiences.

A selection of VIPs enjoyed Edinburgh Gin gift boxes, featuring a handcrafted, personalised bottle of Edinburgh Gin Classic alongside a cocktail recipe named in their honour.

Career highlights, childhood nostalgia and much-loved pets served as inspiration for the series of unique cocktails. Hollywood veteran and proud Dundonian, Brian Cox, received Jute, Gin & Juice while star of The Good Wife and Instinct, Alan Cumming, was gifted Lala in Manhattan.

Edinburgh Gin was also on hand offering up a one-of-a-kind Edinburgh Gin Room Service. The dedicated cocktail hotline served personalised cocktails, direct to VIPs’ suites, as they prepared for the Awards.

Stars including Alan Cumming, Edith Bowman and David Elliott took to Instagram to share their delight at receiving the personalised gin gift boxes and receive their Edinburgh Gin Room Service experiences.

A stunning Edinburgh Gin bar, festooned in florals, foliage and fairy lights, served guests as they partied their way into the wee hours.

Jude Maclaverty, director BAFTA Scotland said: ‘We were absolutely delighted that Edinburgh Gin came on board this year. Committed to the craft of creating innovative, award-winning gins, Edinburgh Gin was a perfect partner for the British Academy Scotland Awards.

‘The bespoke cocktails created for some of our guests presenters and nominees were a great touch, and the Gin Garden was absolutely incredible – all of our guests loved it, a fantastic centrepiece for a fantastic evening.’

Edinburgh Gin marketing director Neil Mowat said: ‘Edinburgh Gin is absolutely thrilled to have been the Official Spirit of the 2018 British Academy Scotland Awards.

‘This partnership sees us continuing to support the Scottish creative industries; recognising and celebrating home-grown talent.

‘It’s not everyday you get to devise bespoke cocktails for some of the screen’s most celebrated acting and directing talent. Needless to say, this was something of a gin dream for the team and I at Edinburgh Gin.’