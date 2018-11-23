Dunfermline Abbey hosts screening of Outlaw King

The resting place of Robert the Bruce, which played a starring role in Netflix film Outlaw King, will once again be in the spotlight at a unique showing of the historical epic.

Dunfermline Abbey, which doubles as Westminster in the film, and the Abbey Church, which is home to The Bruce’s tomb, will play host to Outlaw King director David Mackenzie and producer Gillian Berrie at the exclusive one-off event on Wednesday, 5 December.

Filming Fife and VisitScotland, in association with Sigma Films and Fife Cultural Trust, are organising the event in which attendees will have a special tour of the Abbey and Church before a screening of Outlaw King in the nearby Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Gallery, followed by a Q&A with the director and producer.

The event will feature both an afternoon and evening showing, with tickets available in person from any Fife Cultural Trust venue, or online at www.onfife.com.

It comes as VisitScotland, the national tourism organisation, launches an interactive map of Scotland featuring the filming locations of Outlaw King and historic sites connected to Robert the Bruce, to inspire visitors to explore the real history behind the Netflix film.

On the trail of the Outlaw King highlights 20 filming locations and 24 sites linked to Robert the Bruce across the country, from Annandale in Dumfries and Galloway, where the King of Scots was raised, to Claigan Coral Beach on the Isle of Skye, which portrays the Isle of Islay in the film, and of course, Dunfermline Abbey itself.

Outlaw King was released globally on Netflix, which has 130 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries, on 9 November.

Shot entirely in Scotland (according to the borders of 1320) it is said to be the largest production, budget-wise, to be made in the country to date.

The film charts the story of Robert the Bruce (played by Chris Pine), from defeated nobleman in 1304 to victorious King of Scots at the Battle of Loudoun Hill in 1307.

Jenni Steele, Film and Creative Industries Manager at VisitScotland, said: ‘The dramatic landscapes of Scotland are as much of a character in Outlaw King as the King of Scots himself and are sure to entice Netflix viewers off the couch and into the country.

‘We’re delighted to support this unique showing of the film with director David Mackenzie and producer Gillian Berrie in the shadow of Dunfermline Abbey, with its connections to both the film and Robert the Bruce.’

David Mackenzie, director of Outlaw King, said: ‘When location scouting for Outlaw King I felt we had to use Dunfermline Abbey, not only due to its stunning architecture but, it being the resting place of Robert the Bruce, it was fitting to have the Abbey play a part in a film which examines the important legacy of the man himself.

‘I had a wonderful experience filming at the Abbey, surrounded by such fascinating history we felt a real connection with Robert the Bruce and we were truly grateful to all the staff for accommodating us. I’m delighted to be asked to return to Dunfermline for this special screening.’

Linn Williamson, chair of Filming Fife, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to host this event in Dunfermline. Film Tourism has really had a huge impact on the area and we believe that the Outlaw King will bring even more tourists to the area in 2019, however it is great to be able to offer local people this fantastic opportunity to see the film with the director present on the big screen.

‘We know this will be a great event and are really pleased that we have been able to pull this together with all the partners involved. Great community spirit.’

David Williams, joint session clerk of the Abbey Church of Dunfermline, said: ‘At the home of Bruce’s tomb, we are excited to be involved in this event which will celebrate the life of Robert the Bruce and the important role our building and city has played in Scottish history.’

The event has been made possible by support from Filming Fife, Historic Environment Scotland, Indy Cinema Group, The Abbey Church of Dunfermline, Fife Council, Dunfermline Delivers and Dunfermline and West Fife Local Tourism Association.

Tickets for the Outlaw King screening are available HERE.

For more on Robert the Bruce and to see VisitScotland’s Outlaw King map go to https://www.visitscotland.com/robert-the-bruce/.

Normal opening hours access to the Abbey Church of Dunfermline can be found here https://dunfermlineabbey.com/wwp/.