Do you have a 1973 Scottish Field calendar from The Wicker Man?

To mark the 50th anniversary of The Wicker Man, one reader is looking for the 1973 Scottish Field calendar that starred in the classic film.

Dear Scottish Fielders,

Can you help us please?

Scottish Field‘s calendar has a long and proud history, which of course is still going strong. But did you know the calendar made several appearances on the silver screen in the classic 1970s film The Wicker Man, often described as the “Citizen Kane of British horror”.

The Wicker Man is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with film showings at the British Film Institute, an official soundtrack concert at The Barbican arts centre, and an exhibition of Wicker Man film artefacts in June at The Horse Hospital, Colonnade, Bloomsbury. Located in a genuine one-time horse hospital, it is London’s longest-running independent arts venue and home of an amazing collection of costumes and clothes used by the movie-making industry.

Above is a still from the film with actor Britt Eckland (one time Mrs Peter Sellers and, around the time of this photo, love interest of popular Scottish singer Mr Rod Stewart) next to the April page of the 1973 Scottish Field calendar.

We would love to include an example of this film prop. Is there any chance that YOU still have one and you would be willing to loan or sell it to the exhibition please?

Roger K Burton

The Horse Hospital, London

0207 833 3644

Photograph by kind permission of Canal+ Film Distribution.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.