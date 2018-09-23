Cult film is back on Scotland’s big screens

A cult film is to be screened in Scottish cinemas to mark the 20th anniverary of its release.

The Coen brothers’ cult classic hit The Big Lebowski will be back in cinemas from Monday, 24 September, to celebrate its anniversary.

Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, this hilariously twisted comedy-thriller stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Tuturro. Join ‘the Dude’ and his bowling buddies on their journey that blends unforgettable characters, kidnapping, a case of mistaken identity and White Russians.

Enter the visually unique and entertaining world from the creative minds of the Coen brothers and remember: the Dude abides.

‘The Dude’, Jeff Lebowski, is unemployed and as laid-back as they come. That is until he becomes a victim of mistaken identity, and two thugs break into his apartment with the errant belief that they’re strong-arming Jeff Lebowski – the Pasadena millionaire.

In the hope of getting a replacement for his soiled carpet, ‘the Dude’ pays a visit to his wealthy namesake.

The Big Lebowski will be released by Park Circus and will be shown at:

Vue Aberdeen; Dundee Contemporary Arts; Cineworld Edinburgh; Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal; Vue Edinburgh Omni; Cineworld Falkirk; Vue Inverness; Perth Playhouse Cinema; and Vue Stirling.