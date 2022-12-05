A CINEMA operator from Bathgate has unveiled a bid to save Edinburgh Filmhouse.

Gregory Lynn, who now lives in Dunbar, has run the Prince Charles Cinema in London’s West End for more than 20 years.

Edinburgh Filmhouse closed in October following the collapse of its owner, the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), which also ran the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Belmont cinema in Aberdeen.

“Having grown up and now living around Edinburgh, the Filmhouse has always been a hugely important cultural and community landmark for cinema lovers,” Lynn said.

“Our bid is a robust, viable route to bring it back to life as a thriving independent cinema.

“As an experienced and successful independent cinema operator we believe we are the best qualified bidders with the funding, plan and expertise to bring the Filmhouse back to its full glory, with top notch facilities, a fantastic and highly varied programme, full houses, and a secure future.”

Lynn said he would submit his bid before Wednesday’s deadline.

The Edinburgh Film Guild – a cinema club that was based at the cinema – launched a £2 million crowdfunding campaign last month to save the venue.

Lynn said his team had “positive conversations with [City of Edinburgh Council], Creative Scotland, Screen Scotland, and the Edinburgh Film Guild, with whom they have shared their vision for the Filmhouse to follow the Prince Charles’ highly-successful business model of combining themed seasons of world and classic cinema, with specialised new independent releases, unique event screenings and a wide variety of festivals”.

Last week, Scottish Government arts agency Creative Scotland allocated funding to help revive the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Lynn added that he hoped the cinema could host the film festival again.

