BBC Alba marks Hebrides migration centenary

A SERIES of dramatic monologues recorded by BBC Alba to mark the centenary of major migrations from the Outer Hebrides comes to an end tomorrow.

The eight-part series, entitled Marloch is Metagama: Guthan (Marloch and Metagama: Voices), will be available on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

Nearly 600 islanders left the Outer Hebrides in April 1923 to live in North America.

The SS Marloch set sail for Canada from Lochboisdale, while the SS Metagama sailed from Stornoway.

The monologues are based on their stories and were written by Iain Finlay Macleod and Hannah McKirdy.

“The voyages of the Marloch and the Metagama were the last chapter in a history of mass migration from Gaelic-speaking Scotland to North America that went back centuries,” said BBC Alba.

“There are millions of descendants of the Scots settlers in Canada and the US today.

“From the eve of the voyages in April 1923 right through to 1966, the series tells many tales, including the excitement of young Lewisman Murdo to be headed for America, as well as the regrets of Mairi Anna struggling with the challenges of Canadian winters.”

