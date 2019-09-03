A Play, A Pie and a Pint continues on our TV screens

The second in the famous A Play, A Pie & A Pint theatre project series is coming to our TV screens.

Ring Road, written by and starring Anita Vettesse, sees her play Lisa, who is 40, and edging towards a midlife crisis.

She makes an indecent proposal to her brother in-law (played by Gavin Jon Wright), to father a baby for her and end her childlessness. She lures him to a dingy hotel room in the middle of a ring road to carry out her plan. As the night unfolds she pushes every button she can to get him to agree to it.

Anita Vettesse, who appeared in Bob Servant, has been forging a career as a noted writer in recent years, including work for River City as well as Falling for BBC Radio Drama, and an episode of The Break for BBC Three.

Her other plays have included Happy Hour, From the Air, and Eddie and the Slumber Sisters and she has recently become writer in residence at the National Theatre in Scotland. Ring Road will be her first original work to be showcased on television.

Recorded live in front of an audience at the Oran Mor in Glasgow, it will be shown on Sunday, 8 September, on BBC Scotland, from 10-11.00pm.

