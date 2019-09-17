Film makers wanted for Granite Noir fiction festival

Scots film makers are being invited to play their part in the 2020 instalment of Aberdeen’s crime fiction festival Granite Noir .

With plans forwell underway for the weekend of February 20-23, festival organisers are offering a unique opportunity to aspiring filmmakers.

In the Frame will offer the chance for some of the north east’s most talented up-and-coming filmmakers to showcase short films alongside classic crime movies which make up part of the festival programme at Belmont Filmhouse.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: ‘Granite Noir has always championed local writers with Locals in the Limelight, where we invite authors to share their work with festival audiences, so including film makers from the North East seems like a natural progression for the

festival.

‘This is such a fantastic opportunity to take up a prime spot in one of the most fast-growing, signature events in Scotland’s cultural calendar, and we’re delighted to be in a position to do this alongside our festival partners, Belmont Filmhouse.’

Head of Cinema Operations at Belmont Filmhouse Colin Farquhar, said: ‘We’re always delighted to support local filmmakers when we get the opportunity and it’s absolutely fantastic than we can do so for the first time as part of Granite Noir.

‘We’re really looking forward to seeing what the north east’s talented filmmakers can produce for the festival, film always being such a natural foil for crime fiction.’

Produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts on behalf of Aberdeen City Libraries, Aberdeen City and Shire Archives and Belmont Filmhouse, and funded by Aberdeen City Council, Granite Noir has established itself as one of Scotland’s signature literature festivals.

It has doubled attendance levels since its inception in 2017, and in 2019, it hosted 37 events across seven venues, with 64 international authors, and was shortlisted in the Best Cultural Event category at this year’s Sunday

Herald Culture Awards.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, October 7 2019 at 5pm. Entries should be no longer than five minutes, and reflect the noir theme of the festival. Send entries via email to Colin Farquhar at Colin.farquhar@belmontfilmhouse.com

For more details on the event visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/made-in-aberdeen/granite-noir/