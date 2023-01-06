February’s issue of Scottish Field is out now…

THE latest issue of Scottish Field magazine is on sale now, both in shops and online.

Inside our February edition, Galloway farmers David and Wilma Finlay share the story of how they became “The Ethical Dairy”.

“It’s a tale of triumph over adversity, which is enough to put even the most difficult of times into perspective,” explained editor Richard Bath.

“The interview done this month with the Finlays by our writer Cat Thomson is both inspirational yet cautionary.

“The couple not only flirted with financial ruin while trying to champion a new, more ethical method of dairy farming, but they did so while Wilma battled that most pernicious of diseases – cancer.

“Their courage and fortitude is something to aspire to.”

Elsewhere in our new issue, as Lord Sugar returns to the gogglebox in The Apprentice, columnist Guy Grieve reflects on learning new skills in his own version of an apprenticeship as he turns his hand to manual labour for three days each week.

As Scotland prepares to celebrate Burns Night, Morag Bootland explores how The Bard is having a global Renaissance thanks to Hollywood.

Meanwhile, artistic greats have columnist and author Alexander McCall Smith pondering the notion of loneliness and why shared identity and sense of place is more important than ever.

Folk musician and accordion aficionado Phil Cunningham shares what makes him tick in his Credo.

After falling for old Alba’s unparalleled beauty during his university years, Tomasz Szatewicz moved over from Poland to fi nd an atmospheric playground for his landscape photography.

Edinbane’s Calum Montgomery shares six spectacular recipes from his restaurant on the Isle of Sky.

Plus, once you’ve read the recipes, check-out the full version of drinks writer James Robertson’s Wine to Dine column.

If you don’t want to miss an issue then you can subscribe to Scottish Field.

Plus, you can keep up-to-date with what’s going on throughout Scotland in between issues of the magazine by visiting Scottish Field’s news pages.