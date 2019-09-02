Exhibition featuring 200 artworks opens

More than 150 people attended the launch of the 12th Perthshire Open Studios Showcase Exhibition on Friday evening.

The event was formally opened by Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy. Artists and invited guests enjoyed the impressive range of around 200 works of art and craft.

Award-winning Perthshire photographer Simon Jauncey is the Featured Artist with a magnificent display of landscape photography in world-wide locations. Simon is a finalist in the 2019 Scottish Portrait Awards.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am-5pm at The Barn Gallery in The Bield at Blackruthven, Tibbermore, Perth PH1 1PY.

A group of artists will be in residence during the two weeks of the exhibition, which runs until 15 September.

They will be on hand to welcome visitors and to talk about their work and the exhibition in general.

A showcase for the 200 participating artists in this year’s Perthshire Open Studios event, it provides a taster of the work on show throughout Perthshire and Kinross-shire from 7-15 September.

Visitors are also welcome to enjoy the gardens and beautiful grounds of The Bield.

POS is partnering with Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust to have artists in residence in a series of buildings across the region as part of Doors Open Day (Perth and Kinross).

These will include:

· Innerpeffray Library (Linda Russell)

· Pitlochry Moulin Heritage Centre (Ciara Gibson and her group)

· Tibbermore Church (Duncan McGregor and Sarah Blackie)

· Perth Subud Centre (Dawn Wood)

· Meikleour Village Hall (Issy Valentine and Elizabeth Petrie).

Strathearn Artspace in Crieff is hosting a taster pop up exhibition with artists from the Green route and on the Orange Route the Leslie Street Art Trail will display POS artists’ work in shop windows on the street.

The POS brochure, and the website, provide full details of all those taking part in the 12th annual event (see the directory at ) and also suggests eight colour coded routes to help visitors explore different areas.

The brochure is available from local visitor centres, libraries, arts venues. Eating places along the routes and listed in the brochure and from the artists themselves.