EDINBURGH’S Hogmanay is sold out, the festivities’ organisers have announced.

All tickets have been sold for Saturday’s concert in Princes Street gardens, the world-famous street party, the candlelit concert in St Giles’ Cathedral, and the “Festival of Ceilidhs’ Countdown to Hogmanay”.

Organisers said there are still limited gardens tickets for tomorrow’s “The Night Afore Party” with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and “Final Fling” on New Year’s Day.

Dani Rae, director of Unique Assembly, which produces Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is back with a bang.

“After three long years away, Hogmanay is back in its rightful home in Edinburgh to celebrate the moment with the world.

“While all events on 31 December are now sold out, you can still join in the celebrations tomorrow, Friday 30 December, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images, and on Sunday with our free First Footin’ event taking place in venues all over the city.

“Finish the party by joining us at Final Fling, which still has tickets available.”

Council leader Cammy Day added: “With just a day to go, we’re setting the stage for one of the biggest and best festivals in the world.

“Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the place to be to send off the 75th anniversary of Edinburgh as the ‘Festival City’ and kick off 2023 with a stellar musical line-up featuring a unique talent pool of Scottish acts and world-renowned artists.

“We are immensely proud that so many people choose to share their New Year with us and enjoy everything our city has to offer.”

