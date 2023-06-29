Edinburgh author Sarah Byrom releases new memoir

A tribute to her childhood and celebrating the ‘bonkerness’ of daily family life, Sarah Byrom’s new memoir is a real treasure.

Marmalade Raspberries & Albrecht – a Poetry Prose Memoir is a labour of love for the author.

It took over a year to write but 13 years to publish.

The book is an illustrated memoir and collection of short stories, poems and recipes celebrating Sarah’s childhood and a tribute to ‘the wonderment of family life.’

Edinburgh born Sarah values family life and just over a year ago became a foster carer with Aberlour.

Recognising the importance of Aberlour’s work to support struggling families through its Urgent Assistance Fund, Sarah is covering all costs herself so that every penny donated for the book and cards will go to the emergency relief fund.

‘Over the past 14 years I have been working on Marmalade Raspberries & Albrecht – a Poetry Prose Memoir and it’s great to finally see it in print,’ Sarah said.

‘The book is a tribute to my late mother, grandmother and close family friend, Edith Wright.

‘It was wonderful to think about my childhood and how important it was in making me the person I am today.

‘I have always loved kids and during lockdown I decided to investigate becoming a foster carer to give a child the opportunities and love I had growing up.

‘That was when I was introduced to Aberlour Children’s Charity.

‘My little one has now been with me for over a year now.

‘I wanted to use my book to help families struggling across the country.

‘Life is tough for everyone now, but it is especially difficult for many low-income families.’

Aberlour works across Scotland providing a range of services including family support and fostering.

Aberlour’s Urgent Assistance Fund has been a lifeline for many desperate families during the pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis, giving emergency cash grants to pay for food, utilities, clothing, nappies and other basics.

Since April 2021 over 16,000 people have received grants from the Aberlour Urgent Assistance Fund worth £1.8 million.

‘I was born in Edinburgh in the early 1970’s and have four brothers,’ said Sarah.

‘At school I was classed as a ‘day-dreamer,’ someone who loved the dressing up corner and enjoyed a good chatter.

‘I thrived on anything creative, especially writing and music, and scuttled under my desk at the mere mention of maths.

‘I went on to train as a dietitian and self-published my first book, ‘The Dietitian’s Pocket Book,’ in 1997.

‘I am not the only author in my family, my mother, father, uncle and cousin have all had books published also.’

Nicola Fearon, head of fostering at Aberlour said: ‘We are so proud of Sarah.

‘Not only has she published this wonderful book about her childhood and the important people in it, but she is using the book to raise much needed funds to help families struggling to make ends meet.’

‘I couldn’t put it down,’ said Gillian Ferguson, chairwoman of Edinburgh’s Friends of the City Art Centre & Museums.

‘It is truly a beautiful work of art and so imaginative. It is one of the most beautiful books I have and I will treasure it.’

Read more news on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.