Documentary on Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh to close Edinburgh International Film Festival

An intimate documentary focusing on Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh will close the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Reality Is Not Enough will follow the best-selling author at a crossroads in life where he is acutely aware of his mortality and accepting that his ‘hedonistic days’ are drawing to a close.

The documentary is said to be a revealing exploration of the author, following his huge success with several film adaptations and six million books sold worldwide.

Welsh, who stars in the film, will be seen taking a wild journey that is said to explore the boundaries of consciousness.

The film combines intimate observational footage, rare archive film clips and readings from his novels narrated by screen stars Liam Neeson, Maxine Peake, Ruth Negga and Stephen Graham, and musician Nick Cave.

It was co-financed and produced by Edinburgh-based production company LS Films, with the support of Screen Scotland.

‘I’m completely delighted that Reality is Not Enough has been chosen to close this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival,’ filmmaker Paul Sng, said.

‘When I read Trainspotting as a teenager in London back in the nineties, I had no idea I would one day live in the city where the book is set, let alone make a film with its author, Irvine Welsh.

‘Having our World Premiere in our home city is a huge honour and we’re looking forward immensely to sharing the film with the EIFF audience.’

Edinburgh International Film Festival will run from 14-20 August 2025.

‘We were so impressed by this brilliantly immersive and fascinating documentary about iconic Scottish writer Irvine Welsh,’ Paul Ridd, CEO and Festival Director of EIFF, said.

‘Director Paul Sng’s refreshingly unusual and highly cinematic approach perfectly fits his subject, a man who has spent an entire career refusing to be pinned down, always surprising us with works of profound impact, rawness and grace.

‘We could not think of a better way to round off our Festival than with this terrific film.’

