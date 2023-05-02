Do you remember the Wellgate?

STORIES about the Wellgate are being compiled to celebrate the history of one of Dundee’s oldest streets.

Buildings on the Wellgate – which ran from Hilltown to Murraygate – were demolished in the 1970s to make way for the current shopping centre.

Now, Dundee City Archives and Leisure & Culture Dundee Libraries want to collect stories about “the people, shops, and businesses that made the Wellgate a vital part of Dundee for [more than] 500 years”.

Adam Piggot, a designer and artist from Glasgow, whose family ran a shop at 50 Wellgate for 74 years, came up with the idea for the project.

“I’ve been aware of my family’s connection to the shop for as long as I can remember, but I’ve done a lot of research into my family history over the [past] few years that’s given me a much better sense of the people behind the stories I’d heard – my great-grandparents in particular,” he said.

“Knowing what a busy street the Wellgate was, it crossed my mind that there must be a lot more information out there, locked away in family histories, photo albums and old documents, that could provide us with a real insight into the life of the street over many generations if we could find a way of bringing it all together and presenting it in an interesting way.”

Erin Farley, Dundee’s local history library and information officer, added: “I hope that this project will be a way to capture people’s experiences of the Wellgate – memories of living, socialising and shopping there, and the sights, sounds and smells of the street – as well as bringing together more traditional historical information.

“Ultimately, the project will be defined and shaped by the people who contribute– the stories they have to tell; the memories, images and information that they choose to share.

“So I would appeal to everyone to get involved and help us record, preserve, share and create a piece of Dundee history.”

