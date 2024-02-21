Destiny awaits at Scone Palace

Scone Palace is set to kick off its season with an array of exciting events this spring.

The palace will host a series of themed activities to celebrate the return of the Stone of Destiny to Perthshire as well as the Easter Weekend, from 29 March to 31 March.

The highlight of the weekend will be the opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in Scottish history by partaking in various interactive experiences. Guests can get creative by crafting their very own crown, a symbol of royalty, before ascending Moot Hill, the famous Crowning Place of Scottish Kings.

Here they can sit upon a replica Stone of Destiny and experience the ancient tradition of coronation firsthand as they get crowned by our very own Scone Palace Bishop.

Families are invited to join in the festivities with a range of enjoyable activities designed for all ages. Children can engage in an egg hunt within the enchanting Murray Star Maze and try to count all the adorable chicks and bunnies hiding within the Palace State Rooms.

Additionally, there will be the opportunity for young ones to bring along their decorated eggs to take part in the timeless tradition of egg rolling on Moot Hill.

Scone Palace has long been a beacon of Scotland’s rich heritage, and this Easter weekend promises to be a memorable occasion for visitors from near and far. The event lineup reflects the palace’s commitment to providing immersive experiences that celebrate its historic past while embracing the spirit of the present.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, March 29th – Sunday, March 31st

Location: Scone Palace, Perthshire, Scotland

For further information and ticket purchases, please visit Scone Palace’s official website: www.scone-palace.co.uk