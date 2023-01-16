Circus, shinty, and music for World Gaelic Week

SCOTLAND’S second World Gaelic Week has unveiled its line-up.

The programme for Seachdain na Gàidhlig, which begins on 20 February, features educational and circus workshops, as well as sports and ceildihs.

There will also be an array of opportunities to learn Gaelic, both in-person and online.

In Paisley, the town’s Community Circus will run a Gaelic circus open day on 25 February, while at Daliburgh, on South Uist, the week will include a variety of events hosted in the newly-built Cnoc Soilleir cultural centre.

Two shinty competitions are also lined up in the programme, with one hosted in Glasgow on 22 February for teenagers and the second organised by Iomain Cholmcille – a partnership between Bòrd na Gàidhlig and Foras na Gaeilge in Ireland – focusing on primary level children.

More than 30 projects received small grants to run events.

“We were blown away by the calibre of all the applications received,” said broadcaster Joy Dunlop, who sat on the panel that distributed the grants.

“The volume of interest from all corners of the world proves that Gaelic has a global audience, something that is echoed through the numbers of people learning and speaking Gaelic internationally.”

Simon Thoumire, director of Hands Up For Trad, the music and culture organisation that founded and still runs World Gaelic Week, added: “We are really happy that the Gaelic board has supported this project, which fits with our aims of supporting Gaelic culture and language.”

