Burrell collection brings in £20m for Glasgow

THE Burrell Collection has welcomed half a million visits since reopening in March and has injected £19.9 million into Glasgow’s economy.

That’s according to Glasgow Life, the organisation set up by the local council to run arts venues in the city.

The economic benefit generated by the museum rises to £21.1m for Scotland as a whole.

Susan Deighan, chief executive of Glasgow Life, said: “These strong interim results make welcome reading.

“Confirmation of such healthy visitor numbers at the Burrell, and the huge economic boost this has generated for the city, is growing evidence of sustained interest by international, UK, and Scottish domestic tourists and day-trippers.

“The Burrell Collection is a reminder of culture’s significant contribution to the international appeal and vibrancy of Glasgow and the affection felt by local people for the museum and collection.”

Sir William Burrell and his wife, Constance, amassed their art collection over the course of 75 years.

The museum opened in 1983 as part of a £1.4 billion project to regenerate the city through culture and sport.

Following its refurbishment, the Burrell’s exhibition space has increased by 35%, allowing it to offer 225 displays in 24 galleries.

