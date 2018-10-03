The true story of a life with pine martens

A Richness of Martens is a personal and heartwarming story, as Polly Pullar describes how her love of nature developed throughout a childhood spent in the remote wilds, and does so through the remarkable tale of a family of pine martens.

Originally from Cheshire, Pullar moved to the Ardnamurchan peninsula when she was just seven years old and soon saw her first pine marten. Many years later Pullar, still fascinated by the wildlife around her, met Les and Chris Humphrey, a retired couple who had given their garden up to nature and, in particular, a richness (the collective noun) of martens.

Even at the age of seven, Pullar was intrigued and formed an extremely close bond with the Humphreys. She slowly gained access to their camera footage, their detailed observations and to the records that not only proved or challenged previous theories, but also depicted the hilarious and inquisitive nature of the martens.

The film and television companies which have asked for permission to tell this fascinating story have all previously been denied, and it is only through her personal connection to the Humphreys, who have witnessed first-hand her deep fascination with the martens, that Pullar has access to this tale, and is able to do it justice.

As a naturalist, Pullar makes it clear that her attention is easily captured by new and interesting flora and fauna, so it is no surprise that her story of the martens is interwoven with her explorations of the other animals and plants of Ardnamurchan.

Each chapter unveils new and different expereinces, each leavened with Pullar’s charmingly wide-eyed wonder at the world and her dry wit.

The result is an amusing and at times magical read. Pullar manages to bring deep reservoirs of passion and knowledge to the subject, but does so without ever becoming mawkish or self-obsessed.

Filled with anecdotes and memories, this book is informative, entertaining, and at times as enchanting as Pullar’s mischievious martens.

A Richness of Martens, by Polly Pullar, published by Birlinn, £12.99.