The Scots who shaped London after the war

Scots in Great War London commemorates the end of the First World War and recognises the contribution of London-Scottish organisations during this time.

This new examination of the Great War pulls together often untold stories and includes famous names such as Sir Douglas Haig, John Buchan and Lord Kinnaird, known as football’s first superstar.

This book examines the close links between the organisations and their shared hopes, fears and tragic losses.

Scots in Great War London, by Paul McFarland, published by Casemate, £19.95