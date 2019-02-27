The mysteries of a Hebridean house – set a century apart

The House Between The Tides, Sarah Maine’s novel follows the stories of two women living a century apart whose lives become entwined with Muirlan House.

After her parents’ tragic death Hetty Deveraux leaves London, returning to the home of her heritage on a remote Hebridean island estate.

In 1910, Beatrice marries painter and naturalist Theodore Blake, whose father displaced tenant families to clear a space for it to be built.

As Hetty decides whether to sell the family home or convert it into a hotel she unintentionally stumbles across human remains.

A really good yarn.

The House Between Tides, by Sarah Maine, published by Freight Books, £9.99.