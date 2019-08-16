Loch Ness Monster vs environmental waste

A lonely, scared Nessie ventures through a maze of tunnels to find new friends, but discovers her journey hampered by the sea of plastic which blocks her return.

Forced to continue on she encounters a whole new world and with the help of her new acquaintances conquers the effects of pollution to make her way back to Scotland.

Cheerfully illustrated, kids will ask for this story night after night and will soon be aware if you omit a single word.

Monsters Unite, by Molly and Sara Sheridan, published by Little Door Books, £6.99.