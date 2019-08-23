Light fantastic celebrates Scotland’s unspoiled beauty

A testimony to Scotland’s impressive array of unspoiled places of beauty is showcased in Scotland’s Still Light.

Andy Hall’s well accomplished photography is coupled with the words of Scottish literary giants such as Liz Lochhead, Norman MacCaig and Edwin Morgan.

Their contributions nicely supplement the curves and crags, the skies and shores of Scotland’s wholly romantic landscape.

Scotland’s Still Light, by Andy Hall, published by Luath Press, £12.99.