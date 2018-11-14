The artistic story of the Students at Hospitalfield

Hospitalfield was the nursery which cultivated around 700 20th century Scottish artists during its half a century in use.

This book detils the history of Hospitalfield, located in Arbroath, and the impact it had on its community of artists who exchanged ideas there and found inspiration in the landscapes.

Beardmore accompanies the fascinating history with iconic paintings which reveal how Hospitalfield – one of the finest country houses in Scotland – shaped the world of Scottish art and the identity we know today.

Students at Hospitalfield by Peggy Beardmore, published by Sansom & Co, £25.