Scots are the fastest readers in Great Britain

New research has shown that Scots are Britain’s fastest readers.

Lenstore developed a test to measure the speed you read, and participants from Scotland boasted the quickest average time.

The quiz gives you a passage to read, followed by questions about the passage to check your understanding. The results show how many novels you could read a year at your current speed, as well as how long it would take to tackle titles such as War and Peace and the entire Harry Potter series.

Lensstore tested the quiz on a sample of 1600 people, so you can see how your speed compares to that of the Great British public.

Their research shows that Scots read 18% faster than UK average. On average, Scots completed the test in 86.75 seconds, 16 seconds faster than the national average.

The slowest readers hail from the West Midlands, with an average time of 118 seconds – so on average, Scottish people read 36% faster than people from the West Midlands

New data shows women are the speediest readers – they read on average 9% faster than their male counterparts. On average, women took 97 seconds to complete the test, while men took 106. In the West Midlands, women were a shocking 46% faster than men.

Try the Lenstore test HERE.