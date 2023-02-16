Robert Burns Minecraft project gets awards nod

A PROJECT to promote Robert Burns within the Minecraft computer game is in the running for an award.

The Robert Burns Ellisland Trust and the University of Glasgow have been shortlisted in the innovation of the year category at the Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards.

The project is up against The Prebiotic Company and Glasgow Caledonian University for collaborating on a study “to prove the health benefits of prebiotic fibre-infused water”, and Sustainable Thinking Scotland and the University of the Highlands & Islands (UHI) for work on “biochar”, which is made by baking waste wood.

The UHI has also been shortlisted for the “powerful partnership” prize for its work with the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) on multimedia events at Brodie Castle in Moray.

Heriot-Watt University’s International Centre for Brewing & Distilling (ICBD) and Ian Macleod Distillers’ Edinburgh Gin have also been shortlisted in the same category for their ten years of collaborations.

The winners will be named at a ceremony in Dundee on 23 March.

The awards are organised by Interface, an organisation that acts as a matchmaker for companies and organisations that want to work with Scotland’s universities, research institutions, and further education colleges.

