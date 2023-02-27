Record audience for Granite Noir festival

A RECORD 15,000 people visited Aberdeen over the weekend for the Granite Noir crime writing festival.

The festival’s seventh outing attracted almost 11,500 people to its shows, with a further 3,000 or so visiting the “Curriculum of Crime” exhibition at the city’s Music Hall.

Highlights of this year’s festival included author Val McDermid in conversation with outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – and playing at The Lemon Tree with her band, The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, which organises the festival, said: “Granite Noir is a Festival that is rooted in Aberdeen and has become a firm fixture in the annual cultural calendar.

“Not only are we introducing Aberdeen audiences to some of the finest crime fiction, and non-fiction, writers around but each year we create a diverse programme across other disciplines including film, theatre and music, all with a noir twist.

“The festival also supports aspiring writers from in and around the city, offering them an opportunity to read their work through our ‘Locals in the Limelight’ strand in front of an audience.

“And that audience is not just from Aberdeen – Granite Noir welcomes visitors from across the UK, Europe and even further afield.”

