Real life stories about man’s best friend

Barking Mad is a unique collection of extraordinary, touching and bizarre stories taps into the British passion for dogs.

Covering sporting dogs and hounds, military mascots, eccentric companions, war heroes and Royal dogs, the best and most intriguing stories, which date back to the early 19th century, all reflect our enduring passion for man’s best friend.

If you’re a dog lover, then you will love this.

Barking Mad, by Tom Quinn, published by Quiller Publishing, £14.95