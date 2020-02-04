Scot’s persistence led to talking book recording

A Scot’s persistence has resulted in RNIB Scotland recording an audio version of a favourite book.

Aberdour resident Matthew Nicholson (25), a wheelchair user, has cerebral palsy and he has sight problems.

Whilst he can watch the Doctor’s adventures on television, he relies on the talking books produced by the charity RNIB to enjoy them in book form. Now, the charity is releasing In The Blood, by Scots writer Jenny T Colgan. The book features the Tenth Doctor, played by Paisley’s David Tennant on TV.

Matthew explained: ‘Most of the Doctor Who books that have been written since David Tennant played the Doctor have been transcribed into audio and braille, except one by author Jenny T Colgan entitled In the Blood.’

In 2017 he first approached Jenny at a book-signing event at the Aberdour Festival and later mentioned the lack of people with disabilities in books. Jenny obliged by naming him as a character in her novelisation of David Tennant’s first Doctor Who adventure The Christmas Invasion.

Matthew continued: ‘Last summer, I met RNIB Scotland fundraiser Angela Preston in Kirkcaldy. We chatted about how much I love listening to RNIB Talking Books and I told her that I was a character in the The Christmas Invasion.

‘We then talked about which book I would choose for talking books and how In The Blood’ wasn’t yet available. Angela said she would see what she could do about that. And now it’s been transcribed!’

Jenny, originally from Prestwick and now living in Fife, told Scottish Field: ‘My friend Matthew Nicholson is one of the best advocates a show like Doctor Who can have.

‘He doesn’t let much stand in his way and I’m just delighted the RNIB are adding a new David Tennant novel to their library and so proud to be involved, even though this is 100% Matthew’s doing really.’

Matthew was invited to record a dedication to the new talking book today at RNIB Scotland’s transcription studio in Partick. In it he said: ‘Huge thanks to Jenny, Angela and all at RNIB who make talking nooks happen.’

Since Doctor Who first appeared on TV in 1963, 14 actors have held the key to the TARDIS – so who is Matthew’s favourite?

‘No competition,’ insists Matthew. ‘David Tennant is the best Doctor!’

