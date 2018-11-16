Love and war during the Jacobite risings

When her beloved husband decides to join the Jacobite cause – one that destroyed her family due to their support for the Catholic king, James II – Lady Winifred is left with a difficult choice.

How much can she risk to keep her family together? Edwards gifts us an intricate story where love is pitted against dangerous yet irresistible political and cultural forces.

Edwards’ impressive descriptive powers help create an all-encompassing world which draws you in.

The Jacobite’s Wife, by Morag Edwards, £8.99, published by Hookline Books, £8.99.