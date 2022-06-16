Independent Bookshop Week begins tomorrow

SITES across Scotland are preparing to mark Independent Bookshop Week, which begins tomorrow.

Following two years of online and hybrid events, many bookshops will be holding in-person events.

The line-up at the Book Nook in Stewarton includes Jacquelyn Armour, Lorraine Johnston, and Lindsay Littleson.

John Barr will talk about his book, 20th Century Japan in 20 Buildings, at the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s (RIAS’s) bookshop in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Marcus Leaver is touring with his A Little Book About Books, visiting venues including The Edinburgh Bookshop and The Mainstreet Trading Company in St Boswells.

A Summer Bookshop Crawl also kicks off today in Edinburgh, taking in charity and second-hand bookshops.

Portobello Bookshop is holding an event with children’s author and illustrator Eilidh Muldoon, who will be visiting the bookshop on Monday afternoon to read and lead a colouring session aimed at young children.

On 24 June, Rebecca Solnit will visit to Edinburgh for an evening at the Assembly Rooms to discuss her two latest books, Orwell’s Roses and Recollections of My Non-Existence, in conversation with journalist and author Chitra Ramaswamy.

The Ginger Cat Children’s Bookshop in Kilmacolm will run an event with Amy Moreno on Monday at St Columba’s Junior School, as well as hosting window displays with Andersen Press, featuring a hand-painted work by Robert Starling based on his new volume, The Bookshop Mice.

