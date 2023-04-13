Highland Book Prize shortleet unveiled

FOUR authors have made it onto the shortleet for the Highland Book Prize.

A longlist of 12 was whittled down to Companion Piece by Ali Smith, Confessions of a Highland Art Dealer by Tony Davidson, Crann-Fìge by Duncan Gillies, and WAH! Things I Never Told My Mother by Cynthia Rogerson.

The winner of the competition – which is run by the Moniack Mhor creative writing centre near Beauly and The Highland Society of London – will be announced on 6 June.

Rachel Humphries, centre director at Moniack Mhor, said: ‘We are thrilled to showcase a selection that represents such varied aspects of Highland culture and its people.

“It’s also wonderful to see a balance between new work and established voices that are new to the prize.”

The judges for this year’s Highland Book Prize are: poet and writer Kapka Kassabova, who won the 2017 Highland Book Prize for Border; Mark Wringe, senior lecturer in Gaelic language and culture at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig; and poet Peter Mackay, who was recently named Bard of An Comunn Gàidhealach at the 2022 National Mòd.

The selection process was chaired by Alex Ogilvie, a trustee of The Highland Society of London.

