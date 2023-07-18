Harry Potter book signed by JK Rowling could fetch £1,000 at auction

A copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child signed by JK Rowling could fetch £1,000 when it goes under the hammer this week.

The special rehearsal edition, which has also been signed director, John Tiffany, and playwright, Jack Thorne, is expected to fetch between £600 and £1,000.

It’s up for auction at McTear’s in Glasgow on 20 July.

Adding a splash of silver screen glamour to the Steam & Screen: Toys, Models & Pop Culture auction will be three sets of costume jewellery worn on-screen by pop icon, Madonna, in the 1996 film Evita.

The 191 lot auction will also feature an array of autographs including Neil Armstrong, Alfred Hitchcock and Billy Connolly.

Raging Bull and Blade Runner movie posters will include the signatures of A-listers Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford, amongst other cast members.

Complementing the auction’s star-studded line-up will be a series of collectible model railway and die-cast vehicles.

Included in the sale will be 39 lots of locomotives with classic steam trains sitting alongside a number of more modern engines and coaches.

‘There is truly something for every model and pop culture enthusiast in this auction’, said McTear’s specialist, James Spiridion.

‘Over the past few years we have seen interest and prices rise for this type of memorabilia, with more and more sellers looking to consign pieces to auction.

‘With the range and quality of lots on offer, I am sure we are going to see a very lively sale.’

