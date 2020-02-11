Happy nostalgia for beach holidays in Scotland

Wish You Were Still Here: The Scottish Seaside Holiday is a nostalgic look at the long lost Scottish beach holiday.

There are plenty of old images which are sure to bring back happy childhood memories for those who enjoyed an annual summer staycation as well as some lovely (and cheeky) old postcard pics.

This is a well written and enjoyable guide to Scottish beach resorts.

Wish You Were Still Here: The Scottish Seaside Holiday, by Eric Simpson, published by Amberley, £16.99.