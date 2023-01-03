Glasgow’s Bookface ‘Sip & Swap’ welcomes Alan Parks

WRITER Alan Parks, the winner of last year’s McIlvanney Prize at the Bloody Scotland book festival, will be the guest at this month’s Bookface “Sip & Swap” in Glasgow.

Parks will speak to journalist Maggie Barry about May God Forgive, his fifth novel to star Harry McCoy.

Bookface’s events give guests the chance to hear from a writer – with past speakers including Doug Allan, Susannah Constantine, and Sophie Gravia – and to swap books.

Heather Suttie, founder of the online book group that has attracted 2,400 members worldwide, said: “Having Alan as the guest author is a real privilege.

“Fans will have the chance to ask him questions about his crime thrillers, listen to their backstories, learn what it takes to write a great thriller, and buy a signed copy of his latest and award-winning book, May God Forgive.

“The swap element is hugely popular with avid readers as it gives them the opportunity to recycle books and pick up new ones from every genre, saving money and perhaps picking up titles the might not otherwise have chosen to read.”

Parks added: “I’m delighted to be attending Heather’s Sip & Swap – nothing more I love than to be in the company of avid readers and the opportunity to pick up some new reads in the swap.”

