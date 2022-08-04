Free Harry Potter samples used to promote literacy

THE opening chapter of the first Harry Potter children’s book is being made available for free online this summer to promote literacy.

The first pages of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone are being released through the Wizarding World website.

Amazon is also streaming the first book for free via its Audible audio book shop on its Alexa speakers until 15 August, using the command: “Alexa – read Harry Potter book one.”

A dedicated Starting Harry Potter website is being updated weekly with craft activities, quizzes, and information about the books.

The first book marked its 25th anniversary this summer.

Together, the seven novels for children in the series have gone on to sell more than 600 million copies in more than 85 languages.

Wizarding World said: “Research by the National Literacy Trust last year indicated how listening to a story from an early age helps improve a child’s language and literacy development, benefiting their reading skills, mental wellbeing, and emotional intelligence.

“Similarly, there are a host of developmental, social, and emotional benefits from curling up with a good book.

“The National Literary Trust has found that children who are most engaged with reading are three times more likely to have higher levels of wellbeing than those who are least engaged.”

