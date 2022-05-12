Christian Aid book sale marks 50th anniversary

CHRISTIAN AID is about to hold its 50th book sale in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s biggest charity book sale opens on Saturday at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church of Scotland on the capital’s George Street.

The event has raised more than £1 million for the international development charity during the past decade alone.

Glasgow-based author Bernard MacLaverty is the patron of the sale, which he has attended since the mid-1970s.

This year, he has generously donated a book he wrote in 1978 when he was living on Islay as a teacher.

Mary Davidson, convenor of the sale, said: “This year is extra special, being the 50th sale, and we are delighted things will be back to normal after two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

“It’s amazing to think the sale started with just one table in 1973 and this year there will be hundreds.

“We know the book sale has been greatly missed and this year we have a vast assortment of books for sale, from popular paperbacks to collectable first editions, plus records, toys, stamps, postcards, antiques, and other collectables.

“For 50 years, we have raised money for Christian Aid, a charity [that] works to help those where the need is greatest – whether that be in Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Sudan, or Ethiopia.”

This year’s sale includes books donated by the family of the late James Henderson, an Edinburgh solicitor who was educated at George Heriot’s School and the University of Edinburgh.

Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “There is real excitement building ahead of the 50th sale, which returns in full force on Saturday and is being opened by chair of Christian Aid, John Sentamu.

“To get back to business as usual after the pandemic is a welcome relief for all involved.

“We are indebted to the volunteers who put so much time and energy into making this sale happen, not just on the day but in the weeks and months ahead of the sale.”

She added: “The money raised for Christian Aid will make a huge difference.

“Right now, conflict, climate change, and covid-19 are colliding to make access to food and water more challenging than ever, especially in places like Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Zimbabwe.

“Christian Aid works through local partners to support those most in need: the road ahead is bumpy but step by step we are changing lives.”

