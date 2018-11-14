Chocolat author to give free talk at Scottish school

The writer of a best seller which was turned into an international hit film is to visit a Scottish school.

Bestselling Chocolat author Joanne Harris, with Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives through reading and writing, will visit McLaren High School in Stirlingshire next Monday, 19 November, from 4.30–6pm.

Book Week Scotland is a national celebration of reading and writing that runs this year from 19 November to 25 November, linked to the theme of ‘rebel.’

Joanne Harris will appear in conversation with Scottish storyteller Amanda Edmiston.

Joanne Watson, school librarian at McLaren High School, said: ‘All of us at McLaren High School in Callander are delighted that Joanne Harris has chosen to visit us to talk about her new book, Blue Salt Road, with Scottish storyteller Amanda Edmiston. McLaren is the only high school in the Trossachs national park and our community does not usually host world-famous authors.

‘This will be an excellent event for our young people, their families and the community at large. We are very grateful for the support of Scottish Book Trust in making this a free to attend event. We look forward to welcoming Joanne on 19 November.’

Marc Fleming, headteacher at McLaren High School, said: ‘Everyone at McLaren is very excited that Joanne Harris has chosen to visit us for her only current appearance in Scotland on her book tour for Blue Salt Road. The Trossachs are full of stories of the wee folk and we will all be very interested to learn how Joanne has been inspired by similar Scottish folktales.’

The event is free and open to the public but tickets must be ordered in advance from Eventbrite. The discussion will be followed by a book signing in association with Waterstones Stirling.

An author of novels, novellas and cookbooks, Joanne Harris is best known for her 1999 novel Chocolat, which would go on to be adapted for the big screen in a production starring Dame Judi Dench.

The event forms part of ‘Pitch It’, a new programme for Book Week Scotland 2018, where libraries, community groups, organisations and individuals were invited to pitch for one of four literary stars to pay them a visit. McLaren High School was selected alongside five other ‘Pitch It’ hosts in a process open to applicants from all over the country. In addition to covering the authors’ fees, Scottish Book Trust has provided each successful host with £500 to help deliver their event.

Joanne’s latest book, Blue Salt Road, is inspired by traditional folk tales. Callender’s rural setting was a key factor making for a successful pitch, with Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park considered to be an ideal backdrop to explore the book’s main themes.

Initiated by the Scottish Government and supported by £200,000 from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland Targeted Funding and £26,000 from SLIC, Book Week Scotland 2018 will be delivered by Scottish Book Trust from 19 November – 25 November.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: ‘We’ve been so impressed by the standard of pitches we received to host these authors. The energy and enthusiasm demonstrated by all applicants throughout this process is a great reflection on the health of book-loving communities all over the country. I want to congratulate each organisation that has been selected to work with us on a Pitch It event: I’m sure that the opportunity to host one of our handpicked line up of celebrated rebel writers will entertain and inspire.’

For more information about Book Week Scotland 2018 and how you can get involved, visit www.bookweekscotland.com where you can find information about all the events taking place in your local area.