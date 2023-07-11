Book review: The Many Days

Sammi Minion reviews The Many Days by Scottish poet Norman MacCaig

First released in 2010, the collection that celebrated the centenary of the birth of Edinburgh’s Norman MacCaig is now available in paperback, and is the best place to experience MacCaig, the writer who Seamus Heaney lauded as ‘He means poetry to me’.

This collection also includes an insightful introduction from Roderick Watson, who beautifully contextualizes the timelessness of MacCaig’s poetry.

The collection is the perfect balance of his most famous pieces combined with the work that meant the most to him, containing all of his best loved pieces like A Man in My Position, Basking Shark and Praise of a Man alongside writings that portray his loving relationship with nature and animals such as Praise of a Collie.

This collection paints a full picture of MacCaig’s life in writing.

