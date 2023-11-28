Book review: Private Matters

Scottish journalist Mairi Fraser spent nearly 15 years on the front line of Fleet Street’s urban jungle.

But her new book Private Matters is her first attempt at writing without a news editor bearing down.

The novel follows the complexities of a British boarding school, revealing an intricate web of relationships, challenging the usual traditions.

Mairi’s writing is witty and fast paced as we follow esteemed Headmaster of the independent Bartford Academy Charles Hamilton on a new term.

As the leader of one of Britain’s most prestigious boarding schools, he faces daily struggles, alongside a range of suffocating and self-absorbed characters.

And as the summer term ends, Bartford’s once-familiar landscape undergoes complete transformation.

Private Matters offers a witty and wistful observation of the great British boarding school, its complex tapestry and myriad colourful lives within.

