Book review: ‘Clanlands Almanac’ paperback

Book reviewer Simone Waters brings a fresh pair of eyes to the paperback release of Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s The Clanlands Almanac.

The Clanlands Almanac

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

Hodder & Stoughton

SCOTLAND’S two favourite storytelling sons are back.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are no strangers to success; this duo of actors-turned-authors shot to international fame after starring in the hit series Outlander on Amazon Prime. This time, they’re back with a follow-up to their best-selling book, Clanlands.

The two Scots have compiled a collection of their most-loved stories, legends, traditions, and events in a seasonal way. They describe it as a “cornucopia of all things Alba” and this can only be agreed on, as the reader can navigate their year in an unquestionably Scottish way.

It is with a fierce and true love for the nation that Heughan and McTavish pen their entries. Whether they are writing about seeing the northern lights in Galloway, the Hebridean sheep’s belligerent attitudes towards cars, or even historical and personal events, the voice of this book is enthusiastic and easygoing. It might not be the most academic of texts in the terms of seriousness, but it is the vibrancy and affection for their bonnie homeland that makes this book and its monthly chapters a true treat to read.

The seasonal sections each feature a choice of clan, region, battle, nature, adventure, and – of course – dram to fit the specific month. It is an interesting way of retelling Scottish culture and history, fitting for all, whether you are an outsider, a native, or a Scotland connoisseur. Whichever way, most readers will close the covers of this handsomely decorated almanac with a new sense of understanding, love and interest for Scotland.

