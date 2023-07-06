Book review: 101 Whiskies to Try Before You Die

Sammi Minion reviews 101 Whiskies to Try Before You Die by Ian Buxton who began working in the Scotch whisky industry in 1987.

This compact guide is ideal for both seasoned whisky connoisseurs and those new to the world of whisky.

Buxton recommends a perfect balance of classic brands alongside exciting new drams, ensuring accessibility for all.

The guide provides accurate price information and availability details for each bottle. However, the most significant change in Buxton’s 5th edition is the omission of most tasting notes.

This unique approach allows readers to personally fill in their own notes, making it a guide that can realistically be completed rather than left to gather dust on a coffee table.

