Book festivals unveil details

BOOK lovers have received details of three major events over the summer.

The Borders Book Festival announced details of its programme today.

Authors speaking at the festival – which runs on 15-18 June at Melrose’s Harmony Garden – include Sebastian Barry, Robert Harris, and Douglas Stuart.

Celebrities appearing at the event include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, comedian Jon Culshaw, and dancer Dame Arlene Phillips.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh International Book Festival has also revealed details today of its free programme of events for school pupils.

Running from 21 to 29 August, the programme includes activities for pupils in primary one through to sixth year.

The events will take place in a studio at Edinburgh College of Art and will be available to watch live or on-demand.

Every child who attends the events will also receive a free book courtesy of event sponsor Baillie Gifford, which they can have signed by their favourite author after the events.

Finally, a stage production of Mog the Forgetful Cat, a children’s story by Judith Kerr, will be staged at the McEwan Hall on 3-27 August as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The performance, which is the first theatre adaptation of the tale, is being staged by The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Old Vic, and Royal & Derngate in Northampton.

The play is currently touring England.

