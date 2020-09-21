Blood Scotland reveals prize winners

DEBUT novelist Francine Toon has won the McIlvanney Prize for Pine.

Toon was named as the winner over the weekend as part of the Bloody Scotland international crime writing festival.

Deborah Masson won the debut prize with Hold Your Tongue.

The festival took place online this year and included a “never-ending panel”, which last for four hours, with chairs and panelists joining and leaving every 20 minutes.

Festival director Bob McDevitt said: ‘Bloody Scotland 2020 was quite unlike any other year but, rather than being the poor relation of previous years, I think it will stand proud as one of the most enjoyable festivals yet, with a truly dazzling array of international talent, a sizeable and engaged – often emotional – audience and just as many memorable moments as any other year.

“We may not have been able to visit Stirling in person, but we were definitely still able to go to Bloody Scotland.’

